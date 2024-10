Updated on: October 17, 2024 10:32 IST

Trudeau admits he had 'no hard proof' of Indian agents involved in Nijjar's killing, India responds

India-Canada Diplomatic Row: Trudeau on Wednesday acknowledged that he had only intelligence and no "hard evidentiary proof" when he alleged the involvement of Indian government agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year. Watch the video to know MEA's response.