Monday, April 05, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Study finds drinking beetroot juice promotes healthy ageing

News Videos

Study finds drinking beetroot juice promotes healthy ageing

The findings of a recent study suggest that drinking beetroot juice promotes a mix of mouth bacteria that are associated with healthier brain function and blood vessels.
Health Beetroot

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News