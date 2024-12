Updated on: December 19, 2024 15:15 IST

Sports Wrap: R Ashwin returns to Chennai within 24 hours Of retirement, gets a warm welcome

Ravichandran Ashwin reaches Chennai within 24 hours after retirement and receives a warm welcome. On the other hand, South Africa is to face Pakistan in the second ODI today at Newlands, Cape Town. All of this and much more in today's sports wrap.