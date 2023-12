Updated on: December 09, 2023 15:42 IST

RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar interrupts EAM Jaishankar

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar joked with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on December 07 in Rajya Sabha. Humourusly, Chairman Dhankhar said the EAM Jaishankar known to turn out prophetic.