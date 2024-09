Updated on: September 11, 2024 10:44 IST

Operation Bhediya: Officials constantly patrolling in Bahraich, ask villagers to stay vigilant

Operation Bhediya: Following much-needed breakthrough in ‘operation Bhediya’ where after the easy nabbing of 4 wolves, the forest dept captured the 5th man-eater beast on Sept 10; Chief Forest Conservator of Central Zone Renu Singh updated on the Wolf Search Operation for the last beast in Bahraich.