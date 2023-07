Updated on: July 16, 2023 19:05 IST

OP Rajbhar, former ally of Akhilesh Yadav, rejoins BJP-led NDA

Om Prakash Rajbhar, the leader of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), former ally of Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party, rejoined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.