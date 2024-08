Updated on: August 01, 2024 7:52 IST

Olympics 2024: India's youngest Olympics player Dhinidhi Desinghu on her journey in Paris Olympics

Indian swimmers Srihari Nataraj and Dhinidhi Desinghu held a press conference and spoke on their journey in the Paris Olympics 2024. Srihari Nataraj said that it has been a wonderful journey for him so far and it was very different from the Tokyo Olympics. watch to know more!