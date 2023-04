Updated on: April 02, 2023 14:28 IST

Nalanda: How did the riots start? How was the procession pelted with stones? Listen to the victims

Bihar Communal Clash: The state of panic in Nalanda is such that people have been imprisoned in their homes. How the riots started, how the artists dressed as Ram and Janaki were the first to be stoned in the procession, and listen to the victims