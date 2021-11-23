Tuesday, November 23, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • 26 bills listed for Winter Session of Parliament, including those on cryptocurrency and to repeal three farm laws.
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Muqabla: Is Sonia responsible for making Manmohan government look 'weak'?

News Videos

Updated on: November 23, 2021 19:00 IST

Muqabla: Is Sonia responsible for making Manmohan government look 'weak'?

Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari has criticised the Manmohan Singh government for going soft after 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. In his book '10 Flash Points; 20 Years - National Security Situations that Impacted India', Tewari said that the government had then gone soft in the name of restraint which is not a sign of 'strength', but 'weakness'. Is Sonia Gandhi responsible for turning Manmohan government 'weak'? Watch this episode of Muqabla with Ajay Kumar.
Muqabla Ajay Kumar Manish Tewari Manish Tewari On 26/11 Manish Tewari Book Congress Manmohan Singh

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News