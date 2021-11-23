Updated on: November 23, 2021 19:00 IST

Muqabla: Is Sonia responsible for making Manmohan government look 'weak'?

Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari has criticised the Manmohan Singh government for going soft after 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. In his book '10 Flash Points; 20 Years - National Security Situations that Impacted India', Tewari said that the government had then gone soft in the name of restraint which is not a sign of 'strength', but 'weakness'. Is Sonia Gandhi responsible for turning Manmohan government 'weak'? Watch this episode of Muqabla with Ajay Kumar.