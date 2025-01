Updated on: January 11, 2025 11:51 IST

Ludhiana: AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi shot in head, declared dead, confirms DCP Jaskaran Singh Teja

Ludhiana: AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi was found dead with bullet injuries. The incident occurred around 12 am, and he was declared dead upon arrival at DMC Hospital. The investigation is ongoing.