Updated on: August 01, 2024 15:47 IST

Lucknow Viral Video Breaking News: 2 accused arrested for misbehaving with a woman riding a bike in Lucknow

Major action has been taken in the case of misbehavior with a woman during waterlogging during rain near Ambedkar Park in Gomtinagar, Lucknow... FIR has been registered in Gomtinagar police station... Two accused were identified through CCTV and arrested