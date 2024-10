Updated on: October 21, 2024 13:57 IST

Lebanon: Huge blast near Beirut airport triggers panic, smoke blankets city | Israel-Hezbollah war

Lebanon: Large explosions and fire were seen near Beirut’s international airport on October 20 engulfing the area in thick smoke. Hundreds of Beirut residents fled their homes late on Sunday after Israel said that it was preparing attacks on sites linked to the financial operations of Lebanon