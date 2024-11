Updated on: November 23, 2024 11:55 IST

Jharkhand Election Results 2024: BJP Sets Pace with a Massive Lead in Initial Trends

As the counting of votes for the 2024 Jharkhand Assembly Elections is underway in the state, trends of 41 out of 81 assembly seats of Jharkhand have come out. Out of these 41 seats, BJP alliance is leading on 26 and JMM alliance on 15.