Updated on: March 16, 2023 12:25 IST

Inflammatory Maulana of Bareilly targeted Bajrang Dal via RSS and VHP

Angered by the stopping of the Tricolor Yatra from Bareilly to Delhi, the provocative Maulana Tauqeer Raza of Bareilly has once again spewed venom. Tauqeer Raza targeted everyone from the Prime Minister (PM Modi) to the RSS and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad to the Bajrang Dal.