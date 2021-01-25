Monday, January 25, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Indian, Chinese troops clash at Naku La in Sikkim; 'minor face-off' resolved by local commanders, says Army

News Videos

Indian, Chinese troops clash at Naku La in Sikkim; 'minor face-off' resolved by local commanders, says Army

Troops of India and China involved in a physical brawl along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) last week near Naku La area in Sikkim
India China Clash India China Border Nakula Norder

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News