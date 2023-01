Updated on: January 25, 2023 23:30 IST

Hanaya won Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar in Sports Category

Hanaya won the award in the sports categoryHanya is a martial arts enthusiastHanaya has been learning martial arts since the age of 8Hanya trains for two hours a day Hanaya credits her success to coach Salma Rasheed Every girl should learn martial arts.