Updated on: September 09, 2024 14:36 IST

Giriraj Singh berates Rahul Gandhi for ‘branding China’ in US during his first visit as LoP

Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh blasted Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on September 09 for ‘branding China’ in United States. Speaking to ANI, he said, “The people of the country rejected Congress for the third time under the leadership of 'Yuvraj' Rahul Gandhi.