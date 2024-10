Updated on: October 21, 2024 23:53 IST

Ganderbal Terror Attack: J&K CM Omar Abdullah Calls Out Ganderbal Terror Attack

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah visited SKIMS Hospital in Srinagar to meet with the victims of the Ganderbal attack. A doctor and six construction workers were killed when terrorists opened fire at a construction site in Gagangir, Ganderbal district, on October 20.