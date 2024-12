Updated on: December 26, 2024 13:23 IST

Entertainment Wrap: Varun Dhawan's 'Baby John' fails to surpass Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2'

'Pushpa 2' Crossed Rs 1100 Crore in India amid legal controversies. Deepika Padukone shared daughter Dua's first Christmas celebration. Varun Dhawan said his wife Natasha trusts him despite on-screen chemistry with stars. Watch today's entertainment wrap to get all the latest updates.