Updated on: March 09, 2023 12:30 IST

Delhi Liquor Case: CM KCR's daughter, K Kavita, will be questioned on the Delhi liquor scam.

Delhi Liquor Case: CM KCR's daughter, K Kavita, will be questioned on the Delhi liquor scam . Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and member of the Telangana Legislative Council, has been called for questioning by the ED in the liquor policy case.