Thursday, March 12, 2020
     
  5. Delhi: 7 arrests in constable Ratan Lal's murder case

Delhi Police on Thursday arrested seven people, in connection with the death of Delhi Police Head Constable Ratan Lal during clashes over CAA in North East district of Delhi.

