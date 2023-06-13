Updated on: June 13, 2023 20:08 IST

Cyclone Biparjoy News: Cyclone Biparjoy to hit Gujarat's Kutch by 15th June at a speed of 150 Km/hr

Cyclone Biparjoy Update: Severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy is moving towards Gujarat at a fast pace. On the evening of June 15, this storm will hit Kutch in Gujarat.