COVID-19: Over 20 lakh people vaccinated in India

A total of 20,29,480 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in India for COVID-19 by January 27. Country reported 12,689 new COVID-19 cases and 13,320 discharges in last 24 hours. With new infections, the COVID tally of the country stood at 1,06,89,527, with 1,76,498 active cases. Total of 1,03,59,305 patients have been discharged across the country. With 137 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll rose to 1,53,724. A total of 19,36,13,120 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 26th January. Of these, 5,50,426 samples were tested yesterday.