  5. Coronavirus recovery rate in India getting better: Dr Harsh Vardhan

Coronavirus recovery rate in India getting better: Dr Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday, said that coronavirus recovery rate in India was getting better. He was addressing the media.

