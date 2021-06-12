Saturday, June 12, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Congress leader Digvijay Singh makes shocking promises to a Pakistan-origin journalist about Kashmir

News Videos

Congress leader Digvijay Singh makes shocking promises to a Pakistan-origin journalist about Kashmir

In a conversation with a Pakistani-origin journalist Digvijay Singh gave a hint at reversing the decision by the Modi government to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.
Bjp Leaked Clubhouse Chats Digvijay Singh Kashmir

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X