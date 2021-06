Centre govt stops Delhi's ration home delivery scheme

The Centre has blocked Arvind Kejriwal-led government's plans to launch the doorstep delivery of rations scheme in the national capital and said that it didn't take approval for its pet project. Interestingly, this is not the first time that the Centre has blocked this scheme. Notably, the scheme which was supposed to kick off next week, would have provided ration to 72 lakh families.