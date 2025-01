Updated on: January 10, 2025 18:26 IST

Canada Politics: Indian-origin MP Chandra Arya enters PM race after Trudeau steps down

Canada Politics: Indian-origin Member of Parliament for Nepean, Chandra Arya, has officially announced his candidacy for Canada's Prime Minister. Sharing his vision on X, Arya outlined key goals, including transforming Canada into a sovereign republic and increasing the retirement age.