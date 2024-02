Updated on: February 01, 2024 15:59 IST

Budget 2024: "Govt working to make India a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047," says Sitharaman

Budget 2024: During the budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted that every challenge of the pre-2014 era was overcome through govt's economic management. She added, that in the full budget in July, the Government will present a detailed roadmap in pursuit of 'Viksit Bharat'.