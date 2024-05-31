Bigg Boss OTT 3: Makers drop first teaser with new host Anil Kapoor, say 'inki awaaz hi kaafi hai'

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TEASER Bigg Boss OTT 3 will premiere in June 2024.

JioCinema on Friday treated fans with the first teaser of much-awaited Bigg Boss OTT 3. In the promo, the makers didn't reveal the face of the host clearly, however, it is quite evident by looking at the shadow of the star, his voice and unique attribution, that the new host of the popular reality show is Anil Kapoor. ''A new host for the new season of Bigg Boss OTT! Aur Bigg Boss ki tarha, inki awaaz hi kaafi hai. P.S. - No prizes for guessing,'' JioCinema wrote in the caption.

Take a look:

The post shared by JioCinema also mentioned about Bigg Boss OTT 3's release date. As per the post, the show will premiere in June and will be exclusively available for JioCinema Premium users. In the teaser, the new host is heard saying, ''Bahot hogaya re jhakaas, karte hain na kuch aur khaas.''

About Bigg Boss OTT show

The reality show is the spin-off and digital version of the popular TV show of the same name. The first season of Bigg Boss OTT arrived in 2021. While the television version of the show is currently hosted by Salman Khan, the first season of its OTT version was taken over by filmmaker Karan Johar. the first season was won by actress-model Divya Agarwal.

However, in the second season, Salman Khan came to host the OTT version as well. The second season began in June last year with 15 contestants and after spending 57 days inside the BB House, social media influence and YouTuber Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner of the show.

