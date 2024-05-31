Mr and Mrs Mahi Movie Review: Joyless, slow tale by Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor; even cricket could not save the boat

Still from Mr and Mrs Mahi Photo:INSTAGRAM Movie Name: Mr and Mrs Mahi

Critics Rating: 2 / 5

Release Date: May 31st, 2024

May 31st, 2024 Director: Sharan Sharma

Genre: Romantic Sports-Drama

Mr and Mrs Mahi have been released in cinemas today. Featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles, the film is 2 hours and 18 minutes long. Playing a dotting but selfish husband Rajkummar's role in the movie has the most unrealistic character arch. On the other hand, Janhvi's character has even more inorganic decisive capabilities. Playing Mahender and Mahima AKA Mahi, the actors tried doing justice to the roles, but could not succeed due to the poor writing and sluggish storyline. Mr and Mrs Mahi is based on the fictional story of a husband-wife and cricket. It is a romantic-sports-drama produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. However, neither the romance suffices, nor there's worthy drama. Sports, on the other hand, has a good portrayal to some extent. But only if, it was about what it takes to be a sports person and not what comes after when you become a successful one.

Story

Just like the trailer, Mr and Mrs Mahi movie begins with Mahendra trying hard to make it to the cricket team selection. Being snubbed by his father for another year chance, the aspirational cricketer turns into a sulking, frustrated soul working in a sports shop. But that was all until he meets a positive practising doctor aka Mahima, who falls for his honesty. Brought together by the virtue of an arranged marriage they soon discover their common love and passion for cricket. The husband then coaches his wife to become a successful cricketer in order to gain some respect in the eyes of his father.

Direction

Sharan Sharma who last worked with Janhvi Kapoor in his directorial debut 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' is back after four years. Having made an OTT film earlier, Mr and Mrs Mahi is undoubtedly a big opportunity for the new filmmaker as well. Being backed by Dharma Productions, Sharan had the most of things but only if he made full use of it. The weakest part of Mr and Mrs Mahi is its direction and writing. Neither Rajkummar Rao nor Janhvi Kapoor have a convincing character arch. A loving husband suddenly gets jealous of his wife. And it just takes a five-minute conversation with his mother to realise where he was going wrong. Later we see him again being a dotting partner and celebrating his wife's success. Only if Sharan gave a bit of depth to Mahender, only if he made things a bit organic, only if he would have made full use of Rajkummar's calibre at least and not just want the act-in actor.

On the other hand, Sharan and Nikhil Mehrotra's writing for Janhvi is even more awefull. A practising doctor just gives away her stressful but set career only because her partner tells her to. It literally takes one night and a half day for Mahima to realise that her true happiness lies in cricket and not medical. Later, it also takes one song for her to revive the cricketer in her and boom! she gets selected. What's even more disappointing is that Mahima who loved cricket since childhood suddenly faces a downfall because she realises that Mahinder's support for her has more layers than just love. Then again a predictable suspense of last ball, some motivating words and a six!

Music

Mr and Mrs Mahi's music is also not that effective. The film has majorly four main songs in the film, two romantic ones, one sad song and one motivational track. 'Agar Ho Tum' is the only song that worked for me. 'Dekha Tenu' is a good one but only if it had more screen time in the film. On the other hand, 'Roya Jab Tu' was the most distasteful part of the film. The song could have easily played in the background while the actors were dealing with their heartbreaks. Moreover, Manan Bharadwaj and Amit Trivedi had a good opportunity to come up with at least a memorable motivational song. Unfortunately, the music directors could not make full use of the opportunity as 'Junoon Hain' was not impactful at all. On the other hand, 'Tu Hain Toh' seemed like a good song, but only if it would have made it to the film as well.

Acting

Rajkummar Rao's selection for Mr and Mrs Mahi is also surprising. For an actor like him, who has Omerta, Newton, Trapped and Srikanth in his filmography to come up with something like this, is alarming. The National Award-winning actor should be given full points for bringing every emotion of Mahender on-screen. But the incomprehensible writing made it hard to love the actor in Mr and Mrs Mahi.

Janhvi Kapoor on the other hand, looks suitable as Mahima. The actor should definitely be credited for her perseverance and cricket learning. Her footwork to perfect cover drives is a testament of the hard work that Kapoor has put into understanding cricket and its shots. However, no running between the wickets, no single-double, in fact, no boundaries and only sixes made her cricket too unrealistic.

Mr and Mrs Mahi's supporting cast majorly includes Purnendu Bhattacharya, Zarina Wahab, Yamini Das and Arjit Taneja. However, the ones who really made their performances count are Kumud Mishra and Rajesh Sharma. Mishra's on-point portrayal of a non-understanding and underestimating father really makes you hate his character and the same goes for Rajesh Sharma. Good actors always make their mark, I guess.

Verdict

Mr and Mrs Mahi is a slow film with a very predictable plot. Rajkummar had more chemistry with Janhvi in Roohi when she played a possessed girl than in this film. Some instances in the film make you believe that the characters are not even on the same page. Sharan Sharma's second film can also remind you of several Star Plus and Zee TV's daily soaps. With no impactful music and nothing to take by, the film feels bland, boring and joyless. Despite being generous, Mr and Mrs Mahi unfortunately deserves only 2 stars.