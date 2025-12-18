Oscars to stream free worldwide on YouTube from 2029: All you need to know The Oscars will move from ABC broadcast network to YouTube in 2029. The ceremony will made available to stream free worldwide with multiple audio tracks and captions. Read on for more details.

New Delhi:

One of the most prestigious film awards, the Oscars, also known as the Academy Awards, has traditionally been telecast on the ABC broadcast network. However, in a significant move, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Wednesday that the Oscars will shift from ABC to YouTube starting in 2029.

Notably, ABC will continue to broadcast the annual ceremony through 2028, which will also mark the 100th edition of the Oscars. Read on for more details.

Oscars to stream on YouTube from 2029

It must be noted that the Academy Awards will be streamed for free worldwide on YouTube, including for YouTube TV subscribers. Viewers can watch the ceremony with audio tracks in multiple languages, along with closed captioning.

The academy chief executive Bill Kramer and academy president Lynette Howell Taylor said, "We are thrilled to enter into a multifaceted global partnership with YouTube to be the future home of the Oscars and our year-round Academy programming."

The online video-sharing platform YouTube will hold the global rights to the Oscars from 2029 to 2033. This will include red-carpet coverage, the Governors Awards and the Oscar nominations announcements.

(With PTI inputs)

This is a developing story.