35th Gotham Awards 2025: Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another wins Best Feature; see full winners list Paul Thomas Anderson's directorial One Battle After Another, featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, won the Best Feature Film award at the Gotham Awards 2025, which was held on Monday, December 1, 2025, in New York.

On Monday, December 1, 2025, the 35th edition of the Gotham Independent Film Award winners was announced. Leonardo DiCaprio's action thriller film, One Battle After Another, won the Best Feature award. The film is directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.

Director Jafar Panahi bagged three Gotham Awards 2025 for his film, It Was Just an Accident, in multiple categories, including Best Director, Best International Feature, and Best Original Screenplay. The award ceremony was held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York.

35th Gotham Awards 2025 winner list

Let's have a look at the full winners' list here:

Best Feature

One Battle After Another: Paul Thomas Anderson, Sara Murphy, Adam Somner, producers (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Best Director

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident (Neon)

Outstanding Lead Performance

Sope Dirisu, My Father's Shadow (Mubi)

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Breakthrough Performer

Abou Sangare, Souleymane's Story (Kino Lorber)

Best Documentary Feature

My Undesirable Friends: Part I – Last Air in Moscow: Julia Loktev, director; Julia Loktev, producer (self-distributed)

Breakthrough Director

Akinola Davies Jr, My Father’s Shadow (Mubi)

Best International Feature

It Was Just an Accident: Philippe Martin, Jafar Panahi, producers (Neon)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Pillion, Harry Lighton (A24)

Best Original Screenplay

It Was Just an Accident, Jafar Panahi (Neon)

One Battle After Another: Plot and cast

For the unversed, the action epic thriller film, One Battle After Another, follows the story of Bob (played by Leonardo DiCaprio, a once-passionate revolutionary, now lives off the grid in a constant haze, trying to get by with his spirited and self-reliant daughter, Willa.

Apart from Leonardo DiCaprio, the film features Sean Penn, Benicio Del Toro, Teyana Taylor, Wood Harris, Regina Hall and others in the key roles.

