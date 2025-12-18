Dynamite Kiss episode 12 on Netflix: Release date, India time and plot update Dynamite Kiss episode 12 drops on Netflix this Thursday. Here’s the India release time, episode 11 recap, cast details and what the secret romance means going forward.

New Delhi:

The romantic comedy series Dynamite Kiss continues to air on Netflix as it moves towards Episode 12, which will be released this Thursday, 18 December 2025.

The series combines office rom-com cliches with character-driven drama and it has become a point of discussion within the K-drama community for its slow-burn chemistry. Well, let's take a look at its story so far.

When will Dynamite Kiss episode 12 release in India?

The Netflix series Dynamite Kiss follows the usual broadcast pattern in South Korea and is aired at 9:00 PM KST on SBS TV. This translates to 5:30 PM IST on Netflix, after the local broadcast ends in India. Episode 12 will continue this pattern, arriving on Netflix in the early evening on 18 December.

What happened in Dynamite Kiss episode 11?

The 65-minute episode is titled 'Master of the Poker Face'. The Netflix synopsis for Dynamite Kiss episode 12 reads, 'After a confession, Ji-hyeok and Da-rim begin a secret romance, but not without close calls. Meanwhile, someone at work learns that Da-rim is unmarried.'

Cast and characters anchoring the series

At the heart of Dynamite Kiss are Jang Ki-yong and Ahn Eun-jin, who play the lead romantic pair. Jang shows Kong Ji-hyuk, a devoted leader in charge of product development teams, while Ahn plays Go Da-rim, a newcomer with a misleading background that gives rise to conflict and bonding between them. Besides, there is an impressive support cast with Kim Mu-jun playing Kim Seon-woo and Woo Da-vi playing Yoo Ha-young.

The drama is co-written by Ha Yoon-ah and Tae Kyung-min, with Kim Jae-hyun directing the romantic-drama. Dynamite Kiss is produced by Samhwa Networks and Studio S for South Korea’s SBS network and streamed weekly on Netflix. As Dynamite Kiss heads into its final stretch, the mid-season episodes are expected to deepen relationships, resolve lingering misunderstandings and bring the central leads closer.

Also Read: Dynamite Kiss episode 11 on Netflix: Release date, time and story so far