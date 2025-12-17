Dynamite Kiss episode 11 on Netflix: Release date, time and story so far As Dynamite Kiss heads into episode 11, the slow-burn romance deepens. Here’s the release date and time in India, a recap of the story so far and what’s next.

New Delhi:

As Dynamite Kiss moves towards Episode 11, the story seems to be storing a lot for Netflix subscribers of K-dramas. The cable romance drama, fronted by Jang Ki-yong and Ahn Eun-jin, has built its narrative around workplace dynamics, unresolved pasts and emotional honesty, with each new episode representing a key piece in the larger arc.

So here is the recap of the story so far, and the time when the latest episode releases in India.

Dynamite Kiss episode 11 release date and time in India

The latest episode 11 of Dynamite Kiss, shall arrive on Netflix on December 17, 2025. The historical drama usually airs on local television at 9 PM KST and later hits the international video-streaming platform.

Since it is a bit early for a Netflix release, it may be roughly estimated that the episode will drop at around 5:30 PM IST for Indian audiences. Delays by a few minutes are very common and depend on Netflix's upload schedule.

Dynamite Kiss: Story so far

To date, the series has been about the slow-burning relationship between Go Da-rim, who entered her workplace under false pretences, and her emotionally reserved boss, Gong Ji-hyeok, a former romantic connection. As Da-rim's secret inches closer to full exposure, the show has moved from light-hearted office comedy to heavier, more emotional storytelling.

Recent episodes have dealt with trust, accountability and the cost of emotional avoidance; setting the stage for crucial decisions ahead.

What to expect from Dynamite Kiss episode 11

Dynamite Kiss episode 11 is expected to deal with the aftermath of recent revelations, particularly how Ji-hyeok processes Da-rim’s choices and whether the relationship can move forward without lingering resentment. Viewers can expect more introspective moments, possibly a confrontation, and, most importantly, clearer signals about where the main romance is going to be headed.

As this show starts winding up, the series would likely move away from misunderstandings and towards resolution on both the personal and professional fronts for its key characters.

Where to watch Dynamite Kiss is available exclusively on Netflix, with weekly (Wednesday-Thursday) releases shortly after the South Korean broadcast. Of importance, Dynamite Kiss episode 12 will drop tomorrow, December 18.

