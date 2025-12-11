Dynamite Kiss episode 10: India release time, story so far and what to expect Dynamite Kiss episode 10 arrives this Thursday. Here’s the India release time, a quick recap of the story so far, and what fans can expect from the next chapter.

South Korean romantic comedy show, Dynamite Kiss, has been able to captivate international audiences as it heads for the release of it's tenth Episode. Starring Jang Ki-yong and Ahn Eun-jin, the Netflix series blends workplace romance with emotional complexity and has become one of the talked-about K-dramas of the season.

So far, 9 episodes are out on Netflix, and fans are eagerly waiting for the next one. Hence, read further to know what to expect from Dynamite Kiss episode 10.

Dynamite Kiss episode 10 India release time

Dynamite Kiss' episode 10 is scheduled to release on Thursday, December 11, 2025. In South Korea, the drama airs on SBS TV at 9 PM KST and is made available on Netflix globally shortly after broadcast.

For viewers in India, the episode is expected to stream around 5:30 PM IST, though past releases have sometimes appeared a little later in the evening.

Story recap: What has happened so far

Dynamite Kiss follows Go Da-rim (Ahn Eun-jin), a woman who fabricates her marital status and motherhood to secure a job at a childcare products company. The situation becomes complicated when she realises her boss is Gong Ji-hyeok (Jang Ki-yong), a strict team leader and her former love interest. Their professional relationship gradually deepens into a complex emotional bond as past feelings resurface and new misunderstandings unfold.

What to expect from Dynamite Kiss episode 10

Episode 10 is set to dive deeper into emotional tensions and character backstory. Previews suggest that personal revelations, a familial scene involving Gong Ji-hyeok’s mother, and moments that test Da-rim’s honesty could play key roles.

Dynamite Kiss cast: Who plays which role

Jang Ki-yong plays Gong Ji-hyeok, the composed and capable team leader of the Mother TF team.

Ahn Eun-jin plays Go Da-rim, an earnest new hire navigating career pressures and past heartbreak.

The supporting cast includes Woo Da-vi, Kim Mu-jun, Cha Mi-kyung and others, adds layers of humour and warmth to the workplace setting.

