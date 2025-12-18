Horoscope today [December 18, 2025]: Aries to Pisces, what's in store for all zodiac signs Horoscope today, 18 December 2025: Check Aries to Pisces daily predictions on career, money and family life, plus your lucky colour and lucky number for the day.

The day of Masik Shivratri is set to be especially favourable for many zodiac signs. Lord Shiva’s blessings will shine on Aries, Taurus, Aquarius and several others, bringing growth, career progress and positive developments. Below is the detailed daily horoscope for all 12 zodiac signs.

Today is Paush Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi and Thursday. The Chaturdashi Tithi will prevail throughout the day and night until 5:00 am tomorrow. Dhriti Yoga will remain till 3:06 pm, while Anuradha Nakshatra will be in effect until 8:07 pm. Along with this, the observance of Masik Shivratri makes the day spiritually significant. Acharya Indu Prakash explains which zodiac signs are likely to have a particularly rewarding day.

Aries

Today will be a positive and productive day for you. It is important to make changes in your business plans, as guidance from experienced people will help your growth. Income is likely to remain stable for now. Those in jobs may see chances of relocation in the near future. Family life will remain peaceful, and the respect you receive from others will bring happiness.

Lucky colour: Magenta

Lucky number: 4

Taurus

The day looks promising but demanding. Workload may be heavy, so laziness must be avoided. Overconfidence could prove harmful and may affect family relationships. You are likely to keep expenses under control today. Strengthening your professional contacts will be highly beneficial. Children will stay focused on their studies, and timely advice from someone may boost your confidence.

Lucky colour: Black

Lucky number: 7

Gemini

Today will bring improvement and clarity. A long-pending family property matter may get resolved with the help of elders. Pay attention to the health of senior family members. Expenses may cause some stress, but situations will soon turn in your favour. Supporting a friend through a problem will be important today. You will receive strong support from siblings, and fulfilling your mother’s wish will bring joy.

Lucky colour: Blue

Lucky number: 5

Cancer

The day will be moderately favourable. Focus carefully on ideas related to your goals. If you are planning to expand your business, this is a suitable time to act. Advice from an influential person could help you achieve something new. Government employees may face extra work pressure. Spending time with friends will be enjoyable, but distractions may cause confusion. Your dream of purchasing a new vehicle may come true.

Lucky colour: Grey

Lucky number: 1

Leo

The day will support your efforts. Spending quality time with family will create a warm and pleasant atmosphere. You may feel tired due to constant activity, but success at work will ease your exhaustion. Helping a friend in need will give you inner satisfaction. Young people may achieve desired results in their career efforts. Keep a balance between spending and saving, and stay alert regarding health matters.

Lucky colour: Red

Lucky number: 8

Virgo

Today will be favourable overall. Avoid taking important decisions in an emotional state. Parents should maintain a friendly approach with children, as excessive strictness may affect their confidence. Travel may lead to unnecessary expenditure of time and money. Your skills and abilities will help you handle challenging situations effectively. A little self-prioritisation will support your personal growth.

Lucky colour: Yellow

Lucky number: 2

Libra

Today may bring professional recognition. Workload at the office may increase, but your performance will impress seniors. Do not ignore important tasks due to laziness or others’ interference. Financial planning and budgeting will be essential. This is a time to act wisely and cautiously. Students will focus more on their studies, and success is likely soon. Mothers may prepare something sweet for their children.

Lucky colour: White

Lucky number: 5

Scorpio

The day will be calm and fulfilling. Your focus will remain on improving your work, while children will show obedience and care towards parents. Family time will be pleasant, with activities like entertainment or online shopping. Your communication skills will bring success in financial and business matters. Pending payments may be recovered, and business owners could witness a strong rise in profits.

Lucky colour: Orange

Lucky number: 8

Sagittarius

Today will be special and eventful. You may remain busy throughout the day, but spending some time in spiritual activities will bring mental peace. Property-related matters are likely to turn in your favour. You will be serious about your future, and auspicious news may arrive soon. The day will be particularly favourable for women. You may meet someone who leaves a strong impression on you.

Lucky colour: Pink

Lucky number: 3

Capricorn

The day will remain average but meaningful. You may feel excited thinking about someone special and experience new situations. Due to personal or family reasons, you may not be able to give full time to business, though work will continue smoothly through phone calls. Completing professional targets will bring relief. Pay close attention to advice from seniors and work on improving your shortcomings.

Lucky colour: Purple

Lucky number: 9

Aquarius

Today will be filled with fresh energy and enthusiasm. Your behaviour towards others will be pleasant, and you will feel renewed confidence. A visit to a religious place may bring mental and emotional peace. Support from an influential person will help you begin a new venture. One of your long-cherished dreams may come true. Fulfilling a request made by your mother will make her happy.

Lucky colour: Green

Lucky number: 2

Pisces

The day will be positive and reassuring. Blessings from elders will boost your confidence and reputation. Some challenges may arise, but staying calm and solution-oriented will help you overcome them. Control over speech and anger will keep relationships with friends and neighbours harmonious. Those involved in courier or logistics businesses are likely to benefit financially today.

Lucky colour: Brown

Lucky number: 7

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with extensive experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and astrology.)