'Impossible to have Virat at No.3': Ex-Indian star suggests change in Kohli's batting position for T20 WC 2024

India are all set to embark upon a new journey in the T20 World Cup 2024. The Rohit Sharma-led team is looking to end India's long wait for the T20 World Cup crown and is hoping to go all the way in the upcoming edition of the tournament.

Ahead of the tournament, cricket pundits have given their say on India's batting order as the team has several choices to make on the combination. Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has opened up on Virat Kohli's batting position in the tournament. Manjrekar first said that he would have selected a young core of Indian players before stating that the team now should open Virat with Rohit.

"Ideally, I would not have gone that way; I would have stuck with a slightly more younger kind of, core set of players but the selectors have committed themselves to the icons, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli," Manjrekar said on Star Sports’ Press Room World Cup edition on Friday.

"Now that they are in the squad, it's impossible to have Virat Kohli batting at No.3 because then you don't get the full rally of Virat. Rohit Sharma has to open, so now, India in a way have forced themselves to have only one kind of combination — two right-handers," he said.

The former Indian star believes that Yashasvi Jaiswal might have to miss out on a place in the Playing XI now. Unfortunately, Jaiswal will have to sit out. I would have gone completely with a new lot (and) then he would have had a lot more flair and it would be something different," he said.

"(But) India have trusted the seniors a move that hasn't worked over the years let's hope it works this time," Manjrekar added.

'Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammed Amir no threats for India': Manjrekar

Meanwhile, the former Indian batter Manjrekar has said that he does not see Pakistan pacers Shaheen Afridi and Mohammed Amir as threats for the Indian team. "Mohammed Amir played his last international T20 seven years back. We have no idea what his form is like today. Shaheen Afridi is not the same bowler that he was two years ago.

"India have handled him really well, if you remember the Asia Cup, even in the 50-overs World Cup we had a one-sided match. I do not see Pakistan as a major threat to India, plus the names (of) Mohammed Amir and Shaheen Shah Afridi. I do not think this is a problem for India,” he added.