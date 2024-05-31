Knife attacker shot by police after stabbing spree at anti-Islam rally in German city | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : AP Police cordon off the site of the attack in Mannheim, Germany.

Berlin: A man went on a stabbing spree in the German city of Mannheim, wounding several people before the police shot him, according to authorities. Police said the incident happened shortly after 11:30 am. They said that they couldn't immediately give any information on the severity of the injuries.

The incident happened on the Marktplatz, a square in Mannheim, a German city of about 300,000 people located south of Frankfurt. Disturbing visuals of the stabbing attack created a furore over social media, as users claimed the attacker was an immigrant Muslim man. The attacker reportedly targeted an anti-Islam activist, who was also injured in the attack. Reports indicate that a total of three people were injured, apart from the assailant, and taken to hospital.

Social media footage showed a bearded man attacking people in the city's central Marktplatz square with a knife. One person appears to be stabbed in the leg and a policeman who tries to intervene appears to be cut in the neck. Another policeman then shoots the attacker. A rescue helicopter was in attendance and trams in the area had been suspended.

According to Euronews, German far-right activist and anti-Islam critic Michael Stürzenberger was injured in the attack while taking part in a Citizens' Movement Pax Europa (BPE) party rally, of which Stürzenberger is a member. The BPE claims to be neutral, but has been known in radical circles for its vocal opposition to Islam and Muslims in Germany, including demands for a ban on mosques.

A live stream broadcast from central Mannheim showed anti-Islam activist Michael Stuerzenberger preparing to address a small crowd. The footage bore a watermark linked to Stuerzenberger's "Open Eyes" anti-Islam campaigning tour. The incident took place shortly after 11:30 am. Authorities have confirmed there is no continued danger to the public. The motive for the crime is currently unclear and is subject to investigation.

The attacker was stopped by bystanders but he broke free and stabbed a police officer in the back before being shot by another official. The suspected attacker was seriously injured and arrested, according to police, who are investigating whether the motive is political, according to the Telegraph. The attack came to light as Stürzenberger was live-streaming the protest. Citizens’ Movement Pax Europa issued a statement confirming that Mr Stürzenberger and other party members had been attacked.

Stuerzenberger, 59, who describes himself as an Islam-critical journalist, has been a member of several far-right anti-Islam organisations, including the PEGIDA movement that holds regular marches in cities especially in eastern Germany. The far-right Alternative for Germany party has campaigned partially on what the party says is the danger posed by migration from Muslim countries.

As per reports, Stürzenberger has been under scrutiny by anti-extremism authorities between 2012 and 2013 after comparing Islam to fascism and was convicted for insulting the police and inciting hatred. He was also fined for calling Islam a "cancer" and saying that all Muslims were potential terrorists.

(with inputs from agencies)