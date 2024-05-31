World's highest polling station in Tashigang gears up for voting with traditional flair | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV World's highest polling station, Tashigang, in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district.

Tashigang, the world's highest polling station located in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district, will witness voting on Saturday. Situated at an altitude of 15,256 feet, this station will cater to 62 voters, with preparations reflecting a festive atmosphere. The village and polling booth have been adorned like a bride, showcasing the unique cultural heritage of the region.

Polling booth and village decorated

In Tashigang, polling staff will don traditional attire while performing their duties. A special lunch has been arranged for the voters, who will arrive at the booth in festive attire. The village residents have taken charge of decorating the polling center, enhancing the celebratory spirit.

Image Source : INDIA TVThe world's highest polling station in Tashigang.

Altitude and voting details

The polling booth in Tashigang, near the China-occupied Tibet border, experiences heavy snowfall for about five months each year. Despite the harsh conditions, the 62 residents (37 men and 25 women) are committed to achieving 100% voter turnout in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This booth was first established in 2021, and since then, it has consistently recorded full voter participation.

Security and logistics

Given its proximity to the China border, Tashigang, along with Giu polling booths, has been designated as a sensitive area. Special security arrangements include deploying 168 police and paramilitary forces. Polling parties have been transported to 29 polling booths across the Spiti region using HRTCs and tempo travelers, with additional reserves in place. Notably, three pink polling booths, managed solely by women, have been established in Spiti.

Image Source : INDIA TVThe world's highest polling station in Tashigang.

Historical context and current preparations

The Tashigang polling booth was first introduced during the 2021 Lok Sabha by-elections, initially serving 52 voters. It continued to see full participation in the 2022 Assembly elections. This year, with 62 voters, the community aims to maintain its record of 100% turnout. Recent snowfall has made the weather pleasant, adding to the village's charm as it gears up for the electoral process.

Spiti region overview

Spiti Valley, divided into six sectors for electoral purposes, comprises 29 polling stations and has a total of 8,514 voters (4,366 men and 4,148 women). The meticulous preparations and dedicated arrangements underscore the importance of this high-altitude voting center in India's democratic process.

Also read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: From PM Modi to Manish Tewari to Kangana Ranaut, list of key candidates in Phase 7