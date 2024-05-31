Kota Factory Season 3: Jitendra Kumar aka Jeetu to return on Netflix on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The release date of Kota Factory season 3 is out.

Makers of Kota Factory on Friday treated fans with the release date announcement of its much-awaited third season. Taking to its social media accounts, Netflix shared a new poster of Kota Factory season 3 and wrote, ''Aaj se taiyyari shuru. Kota Factory: Season 3 comes to Netflix on 20 June.'' Directed by Raghav Subbu and produced by TVF Productions, the new season stars Jeetendra Kumar, Alam Khan, Revathi Pillai, Mayur More, Ahsaas Channa, and Urvi Singh key roles.

Speaking about the upcoming season, director Raghav said, ''We've been on this journey with Kota Factory since 2019, and whether you've been in coaching classes like Vaibhav or not, I believe everyone can see bits and pieces of themselves within the show. That's what makes it so special. Season 3, at its core, is about the painful yet necessary journey of growing up, where each character, including the all-knowing Jeetu Bhaiya, embarks on their individual path of self-discovery. Thanks to our amazing partnership with Netflix, we were able to craft a third season that felt true to the story we've always wanted to tell.''

Tanya Bami, series head of Netflix India, said, ''It brings us immense joy to bring this cult favourite franchise back with its next season. Kota Factory is not a show, it's an emotion for its fans. It's also a show that connects generations, parents and students alike. And this year Vaibhav, Meena, Uday and the gang are in their finals. The pressure, tension and drama of the final year is a feeling that every single person connects with and we feel confident that fans of Jeetu Bhaiya and the Kota Factory gang will have a lot to talk about after they binge this season.''

For the unversed, the first season of Kota Factory premiered on YouTube and TVFPlay in 2019. However, the second season of the popular web show landed on Netflix in 2021. Earlier, this year, the makers of the show dropped a first-look teaser on social media, adding up excitement among fans.

