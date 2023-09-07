Thursday, September 07, 2023
     
  5. BJP criticizes I.N.D.I.A over Sanatan Dharma, 'Congress and allies are deliberately defaming India'

Updated on: September 07, 2023 23:05 IST

BJP criticizes I.N.D.I.A over Sanatan Dharma, 'Congress and allies are deliberately defaming India'

Ravishankar Prasad On Sanatan Dharm: Is I.N.D.I.A spewing poison on Hindu religion under conspiracy?
