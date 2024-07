Updated on: July 22, 2024 6:04 IST

Bangladesh's SC court scraps most job quotas | Budget Session Meeting | 21st July | Speed News

Bangladesh top court scraps most job quotas after 133 killed in violent protests. Centre holds All-Party Meet at parliament building ahead of Budget Session 2024.Devotees take holy dip in Ganga River in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar on the occasion of Guru Purnima. Watch today's world and nationals news.