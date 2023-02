Updated on: February 15, 2023 19:22 IST

Balkrishna In Bageshwar Dham: Balkrishna reached Bageshwar Dham's

The court of Bageshwar Dham Maharaj is decorated. Mahayagya is going on for the Hindu nation. Lakhs of devotees from all over the country are reaching the court of Bageshwar Maharaj. Baba Ramdev's associate Acharya Bal Krishna also reached Bageshwar Dham today.