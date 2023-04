Updated on: April 05, 2023 17:36 IST

Bageshwar Dham On Sai Baba: Baba Bageshwar New Controversy -Can call Sai Baba fakir, but not God

This time Baba Bageshwar is stuck in a bit of trouble... This time Baba Bageshwar has come face to face with Sai devotees... This time also the matter has reached Maharashtra... Baba Bageshwar is facing NCP... Uddhav belongs to the faction...