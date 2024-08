Updated on: August 29, 2024 13:23 IST

Azad Samaj Party Chief Chandrashekhar Azad says their alliance with JJP will prove strong in Haryana

Haryana Elections: While speaking on his party's alliance with the JJP for the Haryana Assembly Elections, Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) President and MP Chandrashekhar Azad said that the Azad Samaj Party-JJP alliance will prove to be a strong option in the state of Haryana.