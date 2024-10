Updated on: October 14, 2024 23:46 IST

Atul Parchure, Marathi actor, dies at 57 after battle with cancer

Marathi actor Atul Parchure dies at 57, was suffering from Cancer. He appeared in films including Shah Rukh Khan's 'Billu', Salman Khan's 'Partner', and Ajay Devgn's 'All The Best'.