Thursday, May 21, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. 2 soldiers injured in terrorist attack in JandK's Pulwama

News Videos

2 soldiers injured in terrorist attack in JandK's Pulwama

Two soldiers got injured in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama area on May 21.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X