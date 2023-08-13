Sunday, August 13, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. State president of Karni Sena Bhanwar Singh was shot

News Videos

Updated on: August 13, 2023 18:17 IST

State president of Karni Sena Bhanwar Singh was shot, the person who fired the bullet is in police custody

State president of Karni Sena Bhanwar Singh was shot, the person who fired the bullet is in police custody
Karni Sena President Shot Police Investigation

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News