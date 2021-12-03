Friday, December 03, 2021
     
Updated on: December 03, 2021 11:29 IST

Know from Swami Ramdev Yogasan and Ayurvedic remedies to control high BP in winter

Omicron is also dangerous for blood pressure patients because the way BP patients died in the first second wave of corona. It is clear from this that high BP patients will have to be careful.
High Blood Pressure High Blood Pressure Symptoms Yoga For Bp Baba Ramdev Swami Ramdev

