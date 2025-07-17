- News
- Coffee Par Kurukshetra LIVE: Will Asim Munir's Govt Be Overthrown In Pakistan?
Imran Khan's life in danger before 5th August? Why did Imran have to say 'Take my revenge'? Did Munir make a plan to kill Imran? Conspiracy to kill Imran Khan in jail? Imran will be released from jail...will Munir's government be overthrown? Will Imran's army overthrow Munir? Will Imran survive...
